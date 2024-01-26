Real Madrid continues with this transfer policy based on the search for young talents that has not done badly until then, with players who are stars in the club right now, and who at the time were promises with a great future ahead of them. , as may be the case of Vinicius or Rodrygo. The truth is that the white club always looks forward, knowing that if it wants to continue being a dominant team, it needs to look for players who in the future will be world-class talents.
In this work of the white board, directed by Juni Calafat and, of course, with Florentino Pérez at the helm, the club has recently announced the arrival of Jeremy de León. We know a little more about the new Real Madrid player and how he came to the white club.
The young 19-year-old Puerto Rican attacker began his career in the Castellón youth team, a team that currently plays in the first RFEF. He finally reached the first team and last season he participated in thirty games. Despite interest from other clubs, the young player decided to sign for Real Madrid.
The attacker will join Real Madrid Castilla, under the command of Raul González Blanco. This happened in the same way with players like Vinicius, who began his career at the club in the youth team and in a very short time made his debut with the first team, becoming a world-class player today.
The player will initially be linked to the white discipline until 2026. However, Real Madrid is making this signing with a view to the future, so if the player ends up excelling at Castilla, he will surely have a new contract for many years. further.
The player has stated that he is fulfilling a dream by joining the merengue club. Since he was little he has been seen wearing the white shirt, so the enthusiasm with which he must have joined the team has to be maximum.
He becomes the second player of Puerto Rican origin to join Real Madrid after Eduardo Ordoñez, who was in the white discipline in 1926 and 1927.
He is a left-footed winger who generally plays on the right side. He stands out for his great skill with the ball, along with great facing ability and speed to overwhelm, which make him a very dangerous player one on one, with the possibility of breaking enemy defenses.
From the Castellón club they comment that he is a chosen player and that, if they want, he has the ability to do different things and get you off the couch with world-class plays. A true talent at the service of the white club.
