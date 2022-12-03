The fashion blogger shared a video on Instagram where she shows how to decorate her pandoro

Clare Ferragni never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours, the name of the digital entrepreneur has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The fashion blogger shared a video on her Instagram page in which she shows how to decorate her pandoro.

In recent days there has been a lot of talk about the market launch of the Pandoro by Chiara Ferragni in collaboration with Balocco. After the release, the digital entrepreneur took to social media to show how to decorate the sweet with the stele representing its brand and the pink icing sugar.

Chiara Ferragni shares a tutorial on how to decorate her pandoro

As already mentioned, in recent days Chiara Ferragni has appeared on her Instagram page to show everyone how to decorate her pandoro. It goes without saying that the product immediately captured the attention of her followers, especially for the presence of the stencils representing its brand and pink powdered sugar.

These are the words with which the digital entrepreneur explains how to use the stencil on pandoro, created in collaboration with Balocco:

Put the stencil, with the wings on top, take the pink powder and let it fall lightly on the pandoro, then remove the stencil and that’s it, very easy.

Needless to say the video shared by the fashion bloggers most loved has divided the people of the web. In fact, if on the one hand there were many who praised Fedez’s wife and complimented them, on the other hand those who filled the digital entrepreneur with criticism could not be missing.

The tutorial shared by Chiara Ferragni ended with the influencer eating a slice of pandoro with the whole cake in front of it. To accompany this shot an ironic sentence: