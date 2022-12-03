Dybala: “A press release had come out, people thought we had given up 4 months of salary…”. Captain Chiellini warned the team on whatsapp, the screenshots of De Sciglio and De Ligt

Similar questions and answers, but with some subtle differences. The Juventus players heard in the prosecutor’s office in Turin a few months ago essentially all confirmed that the club during the spring 2020 lockdown had asked them to sacrifice one month’s salary, plus the deferment of another three for the following season, with the guarantee of paying the players who would have left Turin anyway in the future.

Paulo Dybala, however, makes it known that an agreement had been reached after a negotiation. “At the beginning the proposal was to give up 4 months of salary, but we didn’t agree to give up so many months”. According to Demiral, “the interlocutors – for the team group – were Chiellini, Bonucci and Cristiano Ronaldo”. Yet, in the subsequent press release issued by the Juventus club, there is only talk of giving up four months’ salary. Dybala again: “A press release had come out and many people thought that we had given up four months’ salary. But not that we already had an agreement on the three months’ salary, which was certain”. In fact, the teammates were first notified of the details by Giorgio Chiellini, the captain at the time, in a long message in the team chat on whatsapp (whose original screenshots were provided to the investigators by De Sciglio and De Ligt), complete with invitation to “not talk about this agreement in interviews” because in the press release it was later written that they are giving up four salaries “for issues related to the Stock Exchange”. And yet, Chiellini himself in the prosecutor’s office denies that it was the club that asked him to warn his teammates not to say anything to the press. See also Red Bull brought out the caste in Imola: Verstappen, first; Czech Perez, second

SARRI — A separate chapter deserves Maurizio Sarri, then coach of Juve. “I spoke on the phone with Paratici because we were in lockdown. He told me that there was already an agreement with the players and that it would be appropriate for me too to tag along. I was only offered a four-month waiver, with three months which would be paid on the following year’s contract”. At which point, the technician worries about being exonerated and then not getting back wages. “But in the end, an incentive to leave in the event of an exemption was envisaged for me”. Circumstance actually occurred.

IN 2021 — Also interesting are the depositions regarding the second salary maneuver, in the following year, in which the players deal individually with the club. Dybala, for example, is perplexed, but lets his agents convince him to sign “to then have better prospects for the renewal”. Which will never come. While Chiellini, who is not known if he will continue to play football in the seasons to come, is offered a particular offer: an ambassador position in which to also include the consideration of the two paychecks he will give up in April-May 2021. “A contract that will start when I stop for three years. The two months’ salaries have been loaded there and therefore I still have to receive them”. As well as Arthur, from what his father reveals to the investigators: the first installment in December 2021 is not paid. See also The six Premier League teams that want Paulo Dybala, further and further away from Juventus

December 3 – 08:48

