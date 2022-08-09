Without a shadow of a doubt Chiara Ferragni is one of the most loved and respected influencers in the world of the web. Recently the famous digital entrepreneur decided to provoke her all of her own fan with a look somewhat bizarre. Let’s find out together what it is about in detail.

Chiara Ferragni never ceases to amaze all her followers. Recently, the well-known influencer ended up back in the center of the gossip. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip it was an unusual look that she showed herself on her Instagram profile.

Chiara Ferragni is located on the island of Ibiza where he is spending a few days of vacation with his whole family. The well-known digital entrepreneur takes every opportunity to show off her magnificent summer outfits which are often object of provocation. In fact, after the pants that left his buttocks uncovered and the dresses I see I don’t see, this time Fedez’s wife left everyone speechless by showing off a “X-ray” dress.

What the influencer wore in Ibiza is a super tight dress characterized by an unusual pattern. In fact, it appears that the press represents one radiography with some parts of the body of red color which would be placed in correspondence of the otherwise and gods buttocks.

The reaction of the fans to Chiara Ferragni’s post

It goes without saying that the post in question got the boom of comments within a few hours. However, her fans were divided between those who found this bizarre choice original and those who felt uncomfortable. In any case, users didn’t think twice to coomment the post with sarcastic phrases: