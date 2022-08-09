





An 8-year-old boy accidentally shot his 27-year-old brother-in-law when he was handling his gun, early this Monday night, 8, in Jacareí, in the interior of São Paulo. The man, who had a collector’s, sports shooter and hunter’s license, the so-called CAC, had gone to pick up his 5-year-old son and the boy, his brother-in-law, from a private school in the Jardim Leonídia neighborhood. The firearm was in the back seat of the car. The children got into the car and the boy took the gun, and the accidental shooting took place.

The pistol was loaded with 12 rounds. The bullet hit the victim’s head and by the time help arrived, the man was already dead. According to the Civil Police, the weapon was with the documentation up to date. The case was forwarded to the Civil Police Sectional Police Station and the investigation will be carried out by the 3rd Police District. The occurrence was registered as omission of caution and accidental death.

The victim, realtor Wanderson dos Santos, left a wife and two children – in addition to a 5-year-old boy, a 2-year-old child. His body is being veiled this Tuesday, 9, in Jacareí.

According to the Statute of Children and Adolescents (ECA), in force since July 13, 1990, children under 12 are considered children and are not criminally liable, that is, they cannot suffer any type of penalty. Socio-educational measures such as admission to Fundação Casa can only be applied to adolescents, who are those aged between 12 and 18 years old.

As shown by the Estadão, thanks to the policy of the Jair Bolsonaro government that facilitated the acquisition of weapons, the total number of CACs registered in the country jumped from 117,467 in 2018 to 673,818 this year. The number is higher than the number of active military police officers working in Brazil, which are 406,000, and exceeds the number of the Armed Forces, of 360,000 soldiers.







