Chiara Ferragni mistaken for Morandi’s daughter: the singer’s answer

Fun curtain on social media with Chiara Ferragni who was mistaken by a user for the daughter of Gianni Morandi and his wife Anna Dan.

In fact, the influencer has gone to Bologna in the last few hours to take part in an event. Before her, however, she visited the singer and his wife met during the Sanremo Festival 2023 and with whom she has established an excellent relationship.

The meeting was immortalized both by Chiara Ferragni and by Gianni Morandi himself, who subsequently posted a photo of the three of them together on his profile Facebook.

So far, nothing strange except that among the numerous comments, one appeared from a lady, who evidently does not know Chiara Ferragni, who, addressing Gianni Morandi, wrote: “The girl is identical to her mother. Good evening to you. You are beautiful. Compliments. Is the girl also a singer? Best wishes and good luck. A kiss to each one of you”.

Gianni Morandi’s response was not long in coming and amused the singer’s many followers, who replied as follows: “Do you know Chiara’s mother? A warm greeting”.