There is a day when everything changes, the famous “fatal moment”, and life makes an impressive U-turn that you can hardly believe. For Carlo Ancelotti this day is Wednesday 28 May 2003. Before that date, as a coach, he had not won anything except an Intertoto Cup with Juve in 1999: it was said about him, and it was written, that he was “an eternal second” or “a successful loser”.