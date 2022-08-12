Exor begins trading on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange and requests delisting from Piazza Affari

Exor lands on Bag from Amsterdam and asks to leave Milan. In a note, the company explains that the Dutch Authority for i financial markets (AFM) recently approved the prospectus relating to the admission to listing and trading of the company’s ordinary shares on Euronext Amsterdam and therefore from today the shares are regularly listed with the symbol ‘Exo‘. Consequently, moreover, the request for delisting from the bag Milanese.

During the process of delisting“which will last no less than 45 days of calendar from the submission of the request “, the actions Exor they will continue to be listed on both the squares. The shares of the holding company of the Agnelli-Elkann family earn both a Milan is on the Dutch list.

