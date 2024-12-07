He Extraordinary Draw of the National Lottery for Constitution Day today, Saturday, December 7, 2024, has distributed the following prizes:

13:50 How much money does the Treasury keep from the National Lottery draw prizes? One of the questions most asked by participants in the National Lottery draws is how much money does the Treasury keep of the awards. The answer is not unique, since it depends on the amount earned. If the prize exceeds 40,000 euros, the Treasury takes 20%, while if the prize is less, everything falls into the hands of the winner.

13:46 Where did the second prize of the Extraordinary Draw of the National Lottery win today, December 7? As for the second prize of today’s Extraordinary Draw of the National Lottery, the number 71275awarded with 25,000 to the tenth, has fallen in only two cities: Colunga (Asturias) and A Coruña. Specifically, it has been sold to the following administrations: Reconquista Street, in Colunga (Asturias).

Avenida Gran Canaria, 3, in A Coruña (A Coruña).

13:36 Where did you win the first prize in the National Lottery draw for Constitution Day today, December 7? The first prize of the Extraordinary Draw of the National Lottery, the number 35781awarded with 130,000 euros per tenth, has been very distributed. Specifically, it has fallen to the following administrations: Madrid Sur Shopping Center, in Madrid (Madrid).

Mayor Sainz de Baranda, 36, in Madrid (Madrid).

Cervantes, 76, in Coria (Cáceres).

Miguel Servet, 45, in Albacete (Albacete).

Artes de Arcos, 10, in Almería (Almería).

Cami Real, 27, in Vila-Real (Castellón).

La Vega, in Páramo del Sil (León).

Plaza Mayor, 27, in Ayllón (Segovia).

Mencey, 19, in Charco del Pino (Santa Cruz de Tenerife).

Soledad, 5, in Fuensalida (Toledo).

13:30 These are all the winning numbers from the Extraordinary Draw of the National Lottery for Constitution Day today, December 7 The National Lottery draw for this Saturday, December 7, 2024, has just ended. We review all winning numbers: Special Prize: fraction 4th series 6th of number 35781.

First prize: 35781.

Second Prize: 71275.

Four-digit extractions: 7914, 0036, 7656, 2053, 0205.

Three-digit extractions: 008, 423, 427, 433, 495, 504, 597, 697, 904, 972, 495, 165, 600, 034 and 800.

Two-digit extractions: 39 and 55.

Refunds: 1, 9 and 7.

13:18 Refunds from the Extraordinary Draw of the National Lottery for Constitution Day today, December 7 Finally, the refunds from the National Lottery draw for this Saturday, December 7, come out, awarded with 15 euros for the tenth. These are the 1, 9 and 7. Congratulations to all the winners!

13:18 This is the fraction and series of the special prize of the Extraordinary Draw of the National Lottery for Constitution Day The Special Prize of the Extraordinary Draw of the National Lottery for Constitution Day, with almost 15 million euros, corresponds to the 4th series 6th fraction of the number 35781.

13:15 The first prize of the Extraordinary Draw of the National Lottery for Constitution Day today, November 30 The first prize in today’s National Lottery draw has already been drawn. This is the 35781 and is awarded 130,000 euros for the tenth, 1,300,000 euros for the series.

13:13 The second prize of the Extraordinary Draw of the National Lottery for Constitution Day today, December 7 The second prize of the draw for Saturday, December 7, 2024 has just been released. It is the number 71275 and is awarded with 25,000 euros per tenththat is, 250,000 euros for the series.

13:13 The four-figure extractions from the Extraordinary Draw of the National Lottery for Constitution Day today, December 7 The four-figure extractions have already come out, awarded with 375 euros per tenth and 3,750 euros per series. These are:

13:13 The three-figure extractions from the Extraordinary Draw of the National Lottery for Constitution Day today, December 7 The extractions of the last three figures of the tenth are rewarded with 75 euros per tenththat is, 750 euros per series. These are: The first extraction is 008.

The second is 423.

The third is 427.

The fourth is 433.

The fifth is 495.

The sixth is 504.

The seventh is 597.

The eighth is 697.

The ninth is 904.

The tenth is 972.

The eleventh is 495.

The twelfth is 165.

The thirteenth is 600.

The fourteenth is 034.

The fifteenth is 800.

13:07 The two-digit extractions from the Extraordinary Draw of the National Lottery for Constitution Day today, December 7, 2024 The first numbers to come out correspond to the last two digits of the tenth and are awarded with 30 euros to the tenth, that is, 300 euros per series. These are:

13:00 The Extraordinary Draw of the National Lottery begins today, December 7, for Constitution Day! The Extraordinary Draw of the National Lottery this Saturday, December 7, for Constitution Day it has just begun. The balls are entering the drums and everything is ready for the first winning numbers to appear. Maximum excitement!

12:55 There are 5 minutes left until the Constitution Day National Lottery draw begins today, Saturday, December 7 Everything is ready for the Extraordinary Draw of the National Lottery to begin this Saturday, December 7, for Constitution Day. There are only five minutes left until State Lotteries and Betting begins to distribute prizes. The draw will begin in just five minutes, at 1:00 p.m.. Good luck to all participants!

12:50 Countdown to the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw on December 22 All eyes are already on him Extraordinary Draw of the National Christmas Lotterywhich will be held next Sunday, December 22, starting at 9:00 a.m. During the morning of that day, hundreds of thousands of Spaniards continue with hope the celebration of a raffle that distributes millions of euros each year and marks the beginning of the Christmas holidays.

12:45 When was the first National Lottery draw held? The National Lottery is one of the oldest games of chance in Spain. The first draw of this type was held in 1763, when the King Charles III established the so-called ‘Royal Lottery’. It took almost half a century for the current draw to arrive. Specifically, it was in 1812 when the first draw in history was held. The old Royal Lottery was then renamed National Primitive Lottery.

12:40 What is the probability of winning a prize from the Extraordinary Draw of the National Lottery today, December 7? The Extraordinary Draw of the National Lottery for Constitution Day will put into play a total of 105 million euros in prizes, corresponding to 70% of the draw’s broadcast. The probability to win a prize in today’s draw, December 7, is around 30%that is, one in three tenths will be lucky.

12:35 How much do the tickets for the Extraordinary Draw of the National Lottery cost? The minimum participation to play in a National Lottery draw is the tenth. A tenth is one tenth of a ticket and the prize that corresponds to it is one tenth of the prize on the ticket. The price of the ticket varies depending on the draw. In the case of ordinary ones it is 6 euros. However, today, since it is an extraordinary draw, it is superior. Specifically, it costs 15 euros.

12:30 What time does the Extraordinary Draw of the National Lottery begin today, December 7? The Saturday National Lottery draws begin the 1:00 p.m.. Occasionally, the drums in the State Lottery and Betting Drawing Room begin to spin. Its approximate duration is about 20 minutes, so around 1:20 p.m. all the numbers and tenths awarded for Constitution Day will be known.

12:28 Special Prize from the Extraordinary Draw of the National Lottery today for Constitution Day The star prize of the Extraordinary Draw of the National Lottery for Constitution Day will distribute, nothing more and nothing less, 14.8 million euros to a single tenth. It is a Special Award which will fall on the fraction and series determined by the draw, corresponding to the number awarded the first prize.

12:25 What is the minimum age to participate in a National Lottery draw? The draws of the National Lottery They depend directly on State Lotteries and Betting (LAE), an organization that, in turn, belongs to the Ministry of Economy and Finance. According to the regulations of this type of raffle, the minimum age to participate is 18 years old, that is, being of legal age.

12:20 Prizes from the National Lottery draw for Constitution Day today, November 30 The National Lottery draw today, Saturday, December 7, 2024, is an extraordinary draw. Therefore, it will distribute a Special Prize, to a single guesser, of almost 15 million euros. These are all the awards: Special Prize: almost 15 million euros for a single tenth.

First prize: 1,300,000 euros for the series, 130,000 for the tenth.

Second prize: 250,000 euros for the series, 25,000 for the tenth.

5 prizes for four-figure finishes: 3,750 euros for the series, 375 for the tenth.

15 prizes for three-figure finishes: 750 euros for the series, 75 for the tenth.

2 prizes for double-digit completions: 300 euros for the series, 30 for the tenth.

2 refunds at the completion of a figure: 150 euros for the series, 15 for the tenth.