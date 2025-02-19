02/19/2025



Updated at 7:15 p.m.





The round of Playoff of the Champions League He will decide on Wednesday the last four classified for the eighths. Real Madrid arrives at this date with the obligation to get rid of the bad sensations of the league, and get another year among the 16 best teams in Europe.

To do this, you must finish the task against Manchester City of Guardiola, a depleted team and far from the brightness of other seasons. The Ancelotti come from tracing a 2-0 (2-3) in the Etihad so that everything plays in their favor in the Bernabéu before their audience. But who will play?

Madrid must face Manchester City with the safe casualties Carvajal, Militao and Lucas Vázquez. On the other hand, they arrive with doubts for ownership Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba. With these conditions, the expected eleven holder of the white team is as follows.

Real Madrid’s confirmed alignment against Manchester City

In goal there are not many doubts. Thibaut Courtois, who for many is the best goalkeeper in the world, will be in charge of keeping watching the goal of the white team. They will probably accompany him in defense Fede Valverde, Raúl Asencio, Rüdiger and Ferland Mendy.









In the center of the countryside, Madrid probably has the presence of Aurélien Tchouaméni, who has shown a remarkable improvement in his last performances. This relocation will mean the exit of the eleven of Camavinga, while Dani Ceballos will contribute creativity at the ball. Ahead of both, Jude Bellingham It will assume the hitch paper.

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenses: Fede Valverde, Raúl Asencio, Antonio Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy

Midfielders: Aurélien Tchouaméni, Dani Ceballos, Jude Bellingham

Front: Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Jr.

In attack, Ancelotti is clear that there is no room for experiments. The offensive trident will be composed of Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius, An increasingly compensated trio and that has already demonstrated its offensive capacity on plenty of occasions.

Manchester City alignment against Real Madrid

Ederson; Stones, R. Dias, Aké, Gvardiol; Nico González, Bernardo Silva, Gündogan; Foden, Haaland and Savinho.