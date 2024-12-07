The liberal Democratic Party (DP) launched impeachment proceedings in parliament on Wednesday after the president declared martial law. Yoon justified his actions by accusing the opposition of being stooges of the communist north and taking the parliamentary process hostage in order to plunge the country into crisis. After massive protests from his party, he lifted martial law after just six hours.

This Saturday, Yoon apologized to his citizens for declaring martial law. In a speech broadcast live on television, he also promised that something like this would not happen again under his leadership. He will take “legal and political responsibility” for his actions and leave it to his party to decide how long he should stay in office. He did not mention a possible resignation, nor did he mention the impeachment process. “I bow my head and apologize again for any concerns I may have caused people,” he said in the short speech.

After Yoon’s speech, the largest opposition party, the DP, said it was “very disappointed” that the speech had not met public expectations. The biggest risk for South Korea is its own president, said party leader Lee Jae-myung. “There is no other way than a premature end to the Yoon government through resignation or impeachment.”