This January 6th, Three Kings Day In Spain, thousands of citizens will have a new opportunity to appeal to luck in the Extraordinary Draw of the Children’s Lottery 2025. As happened last December 22 in the Christmas Lottery, they will be distributed million euros throughout the country, which will end up in the pockets of a few lucky people who have in their possession one of the winning tenths of this raffle, the second most important in our country.

To open the new year with a good taste in your mouth, State Lotteries and Betting will once again distribute this holiday 770 million euros among the thousands of tenths that play in this draw. They will do it from the hall of the public gambling company and, unlike their predecessor, they will use a multiple drum system to choose the 5-digit numbers awarded with each of the main prizes.

How many prizes are distributed in the Lotería del Niño 2025?

Although the odds of winning the first prize in the Children’s Lottery and the Christmas Lottery are the same, this January 6th it is more likely that you will win a prize among all those that are distributed. And, although more money is distributed on December 22, in the El Niño Draw there are 37% more possibilities to touch something.

The reason for this increase in probabilities is the total prizes that are distributed in this raffle, which amounts to 37,920 prizesmore than double that of the Christmas Lottery. Specifically, we are referring to refunds, since the January 6 draw offers three refundswhile on December 22 there is only one.









However, the most anticipated are the first, second and third prizewhich are the ones that award the most money this January 6 to their winners:

Although in the Lotería del Niño there are no fourth and fifth prizes like on December 22, the probability of winning increases by the minor prizes. Among the multiples that are distributed are the extractions and approximationswhich will allow many to take a good pinch ahead of this January 6.

These are the other prizes that will be distributed this Monday in the Lotería del Niño 2025:

Two four-figure extractions: they distribute 20 prizes of 3,500 euros for the series and 350 euros for the tenth

14 three-figure extractions: 1,400 prizes of 1,000 euros for the series and 100 euros for the tenth are distributed

Five double-digit extractions: they distribute 5,000 prizes of 400 euros for the series and 40 euros for the tenth

Two approximations for the numbers before and after the first prize: 12,000 euros for the series and 1,200 euros for the tenth

Two approximations for the numbers before and after the second prize: 6,100 euros for the series and 610 euros for the tenth

99 prizes for the 99 remaining numbers of the first prize hundred: 100 euros for the tenth

99 prizes for the 99 remaining numbers of the second prize hundred: 100 euros for the tenth

99 prizes for the remaining 99 numbers of the hundred of the third prize: 100 euros for the tenth

99 prizes for tickets whose last three figures are the same and are arranged as the first prize figures: 100 euros to the tenth

99 prizes for tickets whose last three figures are the same and are arranged like the figures of the second prize: 100 euros to the tenth

999 prizes for tickets whose last two figures are the same and are arranged like the first prize figures: 100 euros to the tenth

9,999 refunds for tickets whose last figure is equal to the first prize: 20 euros per tenth

10,000 refunds for banknotes whose last figure is equal to the one obtained in the first special extraction of a figure: 20 euros to the tenth

10,000 refunds for banknotes whose last figure is equal to the one obtained in the second special extraction of a figure: 20 euros to the tenth

Check here if your Lotería del Niño 2025 number has a prize

Everyone wants to win part of the prizes on January 6, the day of the Lotería del Niño Draw, but only a few will be able to do so. From the 12.00 hoursyou can check if you are one of the lucky ones. You can find out if you are one of the winners of the Lotería del Niño through the ABC.es number checker and also the amount that corresponds to you based on the money you have played.

How much does the Treasury keep from the Children’s Lottery?

All the prizes of the Lotería del Niño 2025 that exceed 40,000 euros they will have to go through Tax authorities to deduct the part that corresponds to taxes, that is, the 20% once the exempt amount has been deducted.

Below that amount, they are exempt from paying themso you will only have to pay if you win the first prize (200,000 euros to the tenth) or second prize (75,000 euros). But how much is the prize after subtracting the corresponding taxes?

First prize: if you win the 200,000 euros of the first prize, you will finally take home 168,000 euros gross

Second prize: if you win 75,000 euros, you will keep 68,000 euros gross

When and until when can the Lotería del Niño 2025 prizes be collected?

Those who are in luck this January 6 will have to wait until Tuesday to be able to collect their Lotería del Niño prize, well, as it is national holiday in Spainmost administrations and banking entities will remain closed throughout the day. They can do it Tuesday, January 7when these establishments will reopen.

The collection time will not be infinite, since there is a deadline to collect our winning tenths: you will have to do it before April 6three months after the Lotería del Niño draw is held. Once that date has passed, the prize cannot be claimed.

Where are the Lotería del Niño 2025 prizes collected?

The place to collect the Lotería del Niño prizes will vary depending on the amount we have obtained with our tenth in the draw. If the money is less than 2,000 euros per tenth, this can be collected at any Lottery administration of Spain, either through Bizum or cash. For their part, those who have won one of the juiciest prizes, greater than these 2,000 euros, must do so in one of the offices of the authorized banking entities by State Lotteries and Betting, which are Caixabank and BBVA.

When claiming this money in case the tenth is shared, we must identify the bank corresponding to each winner and their participation percentagesince when distributing it it may appear that the money is being donated, which would require payment of the gift tax. Once this is done, the money will be credited to the account of the holder of the tenth and, subsequently, it can be distribute as agreed.