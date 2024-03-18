He Colombian soccer is experiencing a resurgence of surveillance events carried out by brave bars from different teams, which has national authorities on alert.

On the recent day of the championship there were disorders in the plazas Bogotá, Palmaseca and Envigado.

In the capital, there was a confrontation inside the El Campín stadium between fans of Santa Fe and Tolima. Even visiting fans dislodged and threw chairs from the north side stand.

In Palmaseca a fan invaded the field in the match between Cali and Patriotas, so the match was interrupted for a few minutes.

Furthermore, in Envigado there were acts of violence by Millonarios fans who came to the city for their team's match against the orange team.

The panorama of violence in football has been worsening in recent weeks, in which also There have been threats to footballers and coaches by brave gangs.

Minister demands protocols

Given the whole situation, the Ministry of Sports He started taking measurements from his wallet. That is why in the circular 004 the new sports minister, Luz Cristina Lópezgave instructions to each of the cities that host professional football.

The circular indicates that cities must present their protocols for security at football matches to the Ministry, updated until March 20.

According to the analysis of these protocols, the Ministry will authorize or not authorize the performance of professional commitments. This is a routine procedure of the Ministry, which in each championship requires this report from each city hosting professional football matches.

“The Ministry of Sports has the power to ensure compliance with the provisions of safety, comfort and coexistence in the framework of professional football events, under penalty of ordering the suspension or postponement of sporting events when their holding does not comply with sporting regulations. the scenarios do not have adequate physical and sanitary conditions or when the safety of the participants or spectators is not guaranteed,” the circular says.

Decree 1007 of 2012, in its fourteenth article, grants the fan the right for the local security, comfort and coexistence commissions in football to implement and keep the Security and Coexistence Protocol (PSCCF) and the Emergency Type Plans updated every six months. , Contingency and Evacuation (PEC) in each of its cities.

Field invasion and disturbances at the Palmaseca Stadium in the first half of the match on date 12 between Deportivo Cali 0-1 Patriotas, which is why it had to be suspended momentarily while the Police regained control. Photo:Juanito Rueda / EL TIEMPO Share

In number 10 of the circular, it is indicated: “That the Ministry of Sports, through an official letter dated January 11, 2024, requested the Mayors, in their capacity as Presidents of the Local Commissions for Safety, Comfort and Coexistence in the “Colombian Football, so that they could update for the first half of 2024, sign by the corresponding authorities, and submit to this Directorate the Security and Coexistence Protocol of their city and the type plan for Emergency, Contingency and Evacuation of their sports scenario.” .

Thus, the Local Commissions for Safety, Comfort and Coexistence in Football must send the Safety and Coexistence Protocols to the Technical Secretariat of the National Commission for Safety, Comfort and Coexistence in Football, headed by the Ministry of Sports. in Football and Type Plans

Emergency, Contingency and Evacuation in each of its cities duly subscribed and with full compliance with what is regulated in Decree 1007 of 2012, in the

next date: before March 20, 2024.

