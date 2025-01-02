The winning number of the Eurodreams draw this Thursday, January 2, 2025 corresponds to the following numbers: 18, 4, 16, 10, 39 and 33. The winning dream number is 2. Remember that you can check all the results and numbers awarded on the 20minutos.es website.

For play Eurodreams All you have to do is choose a combination of six numbers (from 1 to 40) and a dream (which in EuroMillions are stars) from 1 to 5. You can decide whether to do it yourself or choose an automatic combination. Each bet is 2.50 euros and there are draws twice a week: every Monday and Thursday.

The probability of matching the winning numbers in the Eurodreams draw

One of the issues that are most taken into account when playing in the draws of State Lotteries and Betting It is the possibility of winning one of the prizes. In it Eurodreams draw, the odds of winning the salary of 20,000 euros per month for 30 years is one in 23,030,280. While in the EuroMillions, for example, the probability of winning the first prize (5+2) is almost one in 140 million. These are the possibilities of winning one of the Eurodreams prizes:

First category (6+1) > 1 in 23,030,280

Second category (6+0) > 1 in 3,838,380

Third category (5+0) > 1 in 18,816

Fourth category (4+0) > 1 in 456

Fifth category (3+0) > 1 in 32

Sixth category or refund (2+0) > 1 out of 6

List with all Eurodreams prizes

The highest category prize (or first Eurodreams prize) is a salary for 30 years of 20,000 euros per month. Of course, as stated on the official Lottery draw website, if it so happens that there are more than three winners in the first category, the total prize amount for three is divided among all of them.

First category: 20,000 euros per month for 30 years.

Second category: 2,000 euros per month for 5 years.

Third category: 120 euros.

Fourth category: 40 euros.

Fifth category: 5 euros.

Sixth category (or refund): 2.50 euros.

In the Lotteries section of 20minutos.es you can check the Eurodreams winning numbers of the entire week and also the winning combinations for other State Lottery and Betting draws.