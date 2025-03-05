«To write. Slowly, because every word is a struggle ». It is for whom writing is also a search. For whom memory, without adjectives or appellants, is the key to living, of being. We are because we remember, because, like Samuel, in this superb novel: … “Look for the fragments between the rubble battery” Because: “There are such definitive verbs in the life of prose.”

Verbs that recreate words, images, ideas that cover everything. This novel by Berta Vias Mahou (Madrid, 1961) is a work of an extraordinary singularity.

Author

Berta Vias Mahou

Editorial

North slope

Year

2025

Pages

317

Price

19 euros

More these days. Of a courage regarding that maze without edges that is the family, because it opens the door to the sealed room. Move on the margins, of the narrator, that brilliant second person who dialogues, incites, He warns, recommends Samuel the right and measured steps to find or decipher the genealogy of the shadow.

The shadow is clear Stauffer, and its wake, its life, the fatal discovery by the author of a past, of some unknown activities, its relationship not only with Nazism but its intervention in the passage to Spain of National Socialists recently finished World War II.

So who was clear Satuffer?: «As you free yourself from the weight of the past, you feel lighter. And little by little You also get rid of the power that they exercise on you Some of the objects that surround you and talk to you as soon as the night begins and the room sets for darkness ». Darkness that populate an uncomfortable story. A story that is located in front of Manichaeism that breaks all the complexities of existence.

The novel is in front of Manichaeism that breaks all the complexities of existence

A story that has the cards marked before starting the game because Clara is convicted from the moment the list is published in which it appears and that is the start of Curiosity and astonishment caused in Berta Vias Mahou.

The titles that open each chapter are not jokes. In them, the intention that each page travels is noticed. Few obvitude there are in human behavior, even in the simplest. The search is incessant. The memory of the German writer Wg Sebald (1944-2001), in that recreation of DOcuration, photos, objects, correspondencelibraries contemplated as higher characters throughout the narrative gives the author an exceptional literary category.

Yes, meaning and sensitivity. Deleted traces, lost, hidden, ignored. Understanding does not mean justifying, quite the opposite. Inquire in family shadows is a way of open memory gates until the end. Very brave is this moving novel.

Written in your own voice, a minority, in the current Spanish literature, has that ability to pamper each word, to make each phrase contain a universe of sensations and feelings as disturbing as disturbing. Berta Vias had published in 2008 a first version From this trip to the seed of Clara Stauffer, now in this new version an ‘epilogue is incorporated: in the shadow of Clara Stauffer’ today. Maybe in 2008, they were other moderately serene times, although Polarized memory swing beganand did not consider the apostille. But close the book, history, fiction, memory, genealogy of a shadow in an absolutely great way.