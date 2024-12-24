The Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery 2024 has distributed 2,702 million euros in prizes. He Christmas Fatty It has been entirely awarded to Logroño, although many other numbers have been widely distributed throughout the territory. It was 11:30 in the morning when the children of San Ildefonso were singing the 400,000 euros.

If you decided to play in the 2024 Christmas Lottery, grab your tenth and check the ABC check if you have been one of the lucky ones this year. If this is your case, find out how much money you are entitled to, how you can collect it and all the details.

What are the 2024 Christmas Lottery prizes?

In the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery, more than 15,000 prizes are distributed. There are those known as main prizes and the stones.

As for the main prizesthere are 13. These are divided into five categories, ranging from largest to smallest economic amount.









First prize (El Gordo): 72,480, worth 4,000,000 euros for the series, that is, 400,000 euros per tenth.

Second prize: 40014, 1,250,000 euros for the series, that is, 125,000 euros per tenth.

Third prize: 500,000 euros for the series, that is, 50,000 euros per tenth.

Fourth prizes: two prizes of 200,000 euros are distributed to the series, that is, 20,000 euros per tenth.

Fifth prizes: eight prizes of 60,000 euros are distributed to the series, that is, 6,000 euros per tenth.

On the other hand, there are the stones. These are all the numbers drawn randomly from the pot that do not correspond to any of the five main prizes. Its amount is less than that of the main prizes. In total, they are distributed 1,794 awards of 1,000 euros to the seriesthat is, 100 euros per tenth.

What are terminations and refunds in the 2024 Christmas Lottery?

If you have not won any of the main prizes of the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery 2024 or the stones, do not be discouraged because all is not lost. This is possible thanks to calls endingswhich includes the famous refund. It is only necessary that your tenth match in some digits with those of the winning combinations.

Approaches to Gordo : 2 prizes of 2,000 euros per tenth are distributed.

Gordo’s last three figures : 99 prizes of 100 euros per tenth are distributed

Two last figures from Gordo : 999 prizes of 100 euros per tenth are distributed.

Gordo’s last figure (refund): 9,999 euros of 20 euros per tenth are distributed

Approaches to second prize : 2 prizes of 1,250 euros per tenth are distributed.

Last three figures of the second prize : 99 prizes of 100 euros per tenth are distributed.

Two last figures of the second prize: 999 prizes of 100 euros per tenth are distributed.

Approaches to third prize : 2 prizes of 960 euros per tenth are distributed.

Last three figures of the third prize : 99 prizes of 100 euros per tenth are distributed.

Two last figures of the third prize: 999 prizes of 100 euros per tenth are distributed.

How much money does the Treasury keep from the 2024 Christmas Lottery prizes?

The money that is distributed for each prize in the 2024 Christmas Lottery is not final. We must know that, in some of the awards, a part goes to the Treasury.

Only the winners of a prize greater than 40,000 euros must be taxedas indicated by the legislation. Thus, they will have to bear a 20% tax.

First prize (the Fat One) : 328,000 euros after applying the tax.

Second prize : 108,000 euros after applying the tax.

Third prize: 48,000 euros after applying the tax

The fourth and fifth prizes, the stones and the endings are tax exemptbecause its amount is less than this figure.

What are the chances of winning the 2024 Christmas Lottery?

With a tenth, There is a 5% chance of winning a prize from the 2024 Christmas Lottery. Winning the jackpot is even more complicated, since there is only one chance in a hundred thousand (0.001%). The same goes for the second and third prize.

To get hold of the fourth prizes we have a somewhat more positive prognosis. By distributing two awards, we have two options out of one hundred thousand (0.002%).

The same happens with the fifth prizes. With a greater number of awards, the probabilities increase. Specifically, there are eight chances out of a hundred thousand (0.008%).

How much does it cost to play the 2024 Christmas Lottery?

The money it costs to play the Christmas Lottery is relative and depends on each one. Some prefer to buy a single tenth and others choose to buy several so that, if they get it, the reward is greater. Each tenth has a price of 20 euros.

From Loterías y Apuestas del Estado they explain that there are 193 series and each one has 100,000 tickets. The price of each complete issue is 38,600 euros. The total issue amounts, as indicated, to 3,860 million euros.

When is a 2024 Christmas Lottery prize collected?

Just as to buy a tenth of the Christmas Lottery there is a deadlinefor collect the prizes also. And be careful because if it is not done during this period, the corresponding financial amount may be lost and there will be no way to claim it.

He term is three months. This means that the person can request the prize from the same day of the draw, December 22, 2024 starting at 6:00 p.m., and will have until March 22, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. .

State Lotteries and Betting warns that this year December 22 is a Sunday, so it is likely that financial entities will begin the jackpot payment process on Monday, December 23except for exceptions of opening on Sundays or holidays.

Where is a 2024 Christmas Lottery prize collected?

In the Extraordinary Draw of the 2024 Christmas Lottery, two types of prizes. On the one hand, there are the minorsthe amount of which is less than 2,000 euros. On the other hand, there are the olderwhich are those equal to or greater than this figure.

If we win a bigger prize, such as the Jackpot, we must go to a financial institution authorized by the State Lottery and Betting Society (BBVA and CaixaBank). There you will be asked for the necessary documentation to comply with legal obligations and it will be confirmed that you have been a winner.

In the case of smaller prizes, such as stones, they can be collected in cash at any point of sale of the Lottery commercial network. It should be added that there is the option of receiving the money through Bizum.

How are the 2024 Christmas Lottery prizes collected?

The jackpots They are collected by check or transfer, which is made immediately after going to the corresponding financial institution. If the winner does not have an open bank account at the time of payment, they will not be able to receive the amount or create a new account for this purpose.

The minor prizes They are collected in cash and also immediately. It is also possible to receive money through Bizum.

How are the shared 2024 Christmas Lottery prizes collected?

If he tenth of the 2024 Christmas Lottery is shared with other people, the only peculiarity is that all holders must attend of the award to identify yourself at the financial institution.

However, from Loterías y Apuestas del Estado they clarify that “if the group is large and the winners voluntarily prefer it, they can appoint a representative to carry out the procedures on behalf of everyone.” “This power of attorney must be conferred in a public document before a notary, since we are talking about high amounts of public funds, which requires certainty as to whom and why it is paid,” they add. At ABC we explain the most common mistakes when sharing a tenth and what you should keep in mind to avoid losing the money.

What happens if a tenth of the 2024 Christmas Lottery breaks?

You have to be very careful with the 2024 Christmas Lottery tickets that you buy to avoid any type of problem. However, there can always be some oversight and the ticket can be torn.

In this case, you have to follow a series of steps. First of all, it must be brought to a lottery administration. There you will have to fill out a form, ‘Request for payment of prizes’, to confirm that we are its owners. Afterwards, State Lotteries and Betting will send the tenth to the National Mint and Stamp Factory, where it will verify its authenticity.

What happens if a tenth of the 2024 Christmas Lottery is stolen?

If the tenth of the 2024 Christmas Lottery has been stolen, it is recommended file a complaint with the competent authorities. If said ticket is awarded, the client can appear in court so that the corresponding process can begin.