



Gonzalo Montiel He was one of the footballers who Victor Orta He tried to find accommodation in the market last summer without success. The Argentine full-back had some interesting proposals to leave Sevilla, but in the end none of them worked out and the footballer ended up being part of García Pimienta’s squad. He has barely had a leading role in the first four months of competition and now in the winter transfer market he aims to once again be placed in the showcase. Rayados de Monterrey It is currently positioned as a possible destination for the World Cup champion and Copa América champion with the Argentine team.

The middle Goal Brazil has published that the Mexican team in which the former Sevilla players play Lucas Ocampos, Oliver Torres and Tecatito Corona has made an economic proposal that would please the footballer and that he would now be evaluating the sports project. The same source assures that the Sao Paulo He is also interested in having Montiel, but due to his financial situation he could only choose to incorporate the footballer. on loan Sevilla taking over part of the Argentine international’s signing.

Gonzalo Montiel has had the preference in recent months to continue playing football in Europe, but now he seems more willing to change continents again. The 27-year-old footballer has played just eight official matches for Sevilla to date this season.