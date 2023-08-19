Chechnya | The leader of Chechnya, Kadyrov, issued a threat to Western countries – aiming at Sweden and Denmark

On Telegram, Kadyrov painted threatening pictures of what his forces plan to do after the war in Ukraine.

Chechnya autocratic leader Ramzan Kadyrov has published an appeal to Muslim countries, reports a Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

He shared on Telegram on Thursday the video, where he talked about the burning of the Koran in Europe. He strongly condemned the burnings and questioned why the leaders of Muslim countries have not taken stronger measures in this regard.

“I call on the leaders of Islamic countries to wake up and do everything they can to protect our religion from these criminals,” Kadyrov declared on Telegram.

Islam is the main religion in Chechnya.

Kadyrov pointed out the countries where burning the Koran is allowed. These include, for example, Sweden and Denmark, in both of which several Muslim holy books have been burned.

in Kadyrov is known to have extremely warm relations with the Russian president To Vladimir Putin, whose war of aggression in Ukraine he generously supports. Kadyrov has sent tens of thousands of soldiers to fight in Ukraine alongside Russia.

In a speech published on Thursday, Kadyrov painted ominous pictures of what his forces plan to do after the war in Ukraine.

“When they (our forces) are ready in Ukraine, it’s time to travel to countries where the Koran is blasphemed,” Kadyrov said in the video.

He then listed how many armed men he has in Chechnya and how many of them could be sent to fight outside Chechnya and Russia.