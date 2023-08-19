Norway | Mass murderer Anders Breivik is suing the Norwegian state

Breivik, who killed 77 people, is not satisfied with being in prison.

Mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik plans to sue the Norwegian state, says Breivik’s lawyer. According to Breivik, his human rights are trampled on by constant isolation.

“During the past year, his situation in Ringerike prison has worsened. There used to be bright spots and better facilities, but now there has been a step back after so many years of isolation,” comments the lawyer Öystein Storrvik Aftenpostenfor the magazine.

Director of Ringerike Prison Eirik Bergstedt did not want to comment on the matter.

Breivik was transferred to Ringerike prison south of the small town of Tyristrand from Telemark prison in Skien last year.

Breivik killed 77 people in 2011. He received a 21-year sentence for his terrorist acts, which can be extended if he is still considered a danger to society.