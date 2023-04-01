Chat GPT is no longer accessible fromItaly. OpenAI complied with the request made by the Italian privacy guarantor and blocked the chatbot on our territory. Currently trying to access ChatGPT with an IP address located in Italy, you get a warning message about the situation.

“We regret to inform you that we have deactivated ChatGPT for Italian users at the request of the Italian guarantor. We are refunding all users in Italy who purchased a ChatGPT Plus subscription in March. We’ve also paused subscription renewals in Italy so users don’t have to pay while ChatGPT is suspended.”

After the issues relating to user protection, the message enters the debate opened by the Italian guarantor, stating that: “We are committed to protecting the privacy of people and we believe we have offered ChatGPT in compliance with the GDPR and other privacy laws. We will work with the supervisor to restore your access as soon as possible.

Many of you have told us that you find ChatGPT help for daily activities and we’ll make sure it’s back in stock soon.”

As you know, yesterday the request for the temporary blocking of the service by the Italian privacy guarantor emerged, the first in the world to take such an initiative.