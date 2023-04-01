Roblox announced a number of important changes for its community related to advertising present on the platform. The most important one is what time the ads will be hidden from all users under the age of 13while those that advertise certain categories of products and services are completely prohibited.

As you may know Roblox is a platform where users can create various gaming experiences to share with other players. Over time, companies such as Netflix, Nike and Mattel, just to name a few, have also created themed experiences or objects available to all users to advertise their products, such as Hasbro’s Nerf Guns or the Lavazza Arena.

These steps were likely taken after the Truth in Advertising organization pushed forward complaint to the FTC accusing Roblox of not following advertising laws and guilty of “digital deception”. For example, it appears that many developers often include advertisements without specifying that their content is sponsored.

In addition to blocking all ads from children under thirteen, Roblox has updated the list of prohibited advertisements, which now include among others, NFTs and cryptocurrencies, fortune tellers, online dating sites, funeral homes and insects and by-products derived from these animals. You may be wondering the meaning of similar advertisements on a platform like Roblox, but it must be said that it has millions of players and although many are children and adolescents there is also a large number of adults.