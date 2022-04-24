Charlize Theron has released a new image from the set of “Fast & Furious” 10, a film in which she will reprise her role as the cyber villain Cipher. For the actress, who made news of her a few months ago due to her past altercation with Tom Hardy in Mad Max, this will be her third film in the saga.

“Fast X”, the official name of the film, has already started its production stage and expects to be released without problems in 2023.

With the recordings underway, Theron published an exclusive image from the set, with which he officially confirmed his return.

Charlize Theron on the set of “Fast and Furious” 10. Photo: Twitter

In the photograph, the actress appears in an elevator next to two mannequins of armed men, so it is presumed that she could have new action scenes.

Also, Charlize has ditched her old mushroom haircut in “Fast & Furious” 9 and now sports a slightly longer hairstyle.

“She’s back, baby. ‘Fast X’” the Cipher interpreter wrote in the post on her Twitter page.

“Fast and Furious” 10: the cast grows

For the tenth film in the saga, Vin Diesel’s ‘The Family’ has once again added renowned stars.

Jason Momoa confirmed for Fast and Furious 10. Photo: Facebook

Jason Momoa was confirmed a few months ago as the film’s new antagonist, so he could join forces with Theron.

Likewise, Brie Larson was also confirmed by Diesel himself as the new member of “Fast and Furious” 10.

Vin Diesel confirmed that Brie Larson will be in “Fast and Furious 10” through his social networks. Photo: Instagram

On the other hand, there was also talk of alleged negotiations between the production and Daniela Melchior, an actress who played Ratcatcher 2 in “The Suicide Squad.”