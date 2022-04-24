The Consumer Protection Commission of the European Parliament has approved the proposal it envisages the adoption of the USB-C format as the only one for charging smartphones and other technological gadgets, excluding small wearables such as smartwatches. Consumers have complained about the incompatibility of ports and cables, including Apple’s USB-C, micro USB, and Lightning for years. The latter has remained steadfast in its practice of equipping iPhone with a proprietary port, although in recent times it has included USB-C in various devices such as iPad Air and iPad Pro. The law should become official from next May, but it will not come into force before 2024. There will also be a wireless charging standard in the EU, which will come into force from 2026. Europe’s decision stems mainly from wanting to avoid having to change chargers and cables every time we change phones: it is estimated that electronic waste generated each year is around 13 tons. The standardized top-up is expected to save an average of € 250 million per year.