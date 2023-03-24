King Carlos III and his wife Camila will reschedule their visit to FranceBuckingham Palace reported on Friday, postponed at the request of President Emmanuel Macron due to protests in his country against pension reform.

The royal couple “looks forward with great interest to the opportunity to visit France as soon as dates can be found,” the palace said. “The decision was made with the agreement of all parties, after the French president asked the British government to postpone the visit,” a government spokesman in London said.

The planned visit of King Charles III to France was postponed due to violent protests against unpopular pension reform President Emmanuel Macron, who the unions asked this Friday to “pause” to negotiate a solution to the crisis.

“The French and British governments, after a telephone conversation between the president and the king this morning, made this decision to welcome His Majesty King Charles III under the conditions that correspond to our friendly relationship,” the French presidency said in a statement. release.

The ninth day of protests left a balance of 123 police officers and gendarmes injured and 80 people arrested, according to the Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin. See also Super Bowl, scandal: the figure that will not play in the case of rape and kidnapping

As specified from London a spokesman for the British executive, the decision was made at the request of Macron.



Charles III planned to start his first trip abroad since his accession to the throne.



On Monday he was scheduled to participate in a tribute at the Arc de Triomphe and a dinner at the Palace of Versailles, before traveling to Bordeaux (southwest) on Tuesday.

According to government estimates, more than a million people mobilized this Thursday.

However, the call for a new mobilization on Tuesday against the pension reform at the request of the unions forced London and Paris to postpone the visit to a date yet to be confirmed, especially when the latest protests left images of violence and riots throughout the country.

The tension reached a new level on Thursdaywith a fire at the access to the Bordeaux city hall, “scenes of chaos” in Rennes (west), water cannons in Lille (north) and Toulouse (south) and riots in the streets of Paris, among others.

The British government had affirmed that day that it was “not aware of any change in plans”, despite the fact that the unions had threatened to disrupt the visit, especially during its stage in Bordeaux.

AFP