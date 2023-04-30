Charito brought out his most heavy metal side in “At the bottom there is room”! In chapter 208 of the América TV series, the mayor of Las Nuevas Lomas invited the Gonzales matriarch out, who only agreed to accompany him to save Don Gilberto’s winery. Teresa encouraged her and reminded her that everything she would do would be for her family, so she could not refuse; However, her surprise was great when the edile authority arrived at the door of her house unrecognizable with an extravagant metalhead look. How did her date end?

The metal date of Charito and the mayor

As expected, Charito put on one of her characteristic dresses, but this time she added some gifts from the mayor: a choker and wristbands. Thus, the burgomaster of Las Nuevas Lomas took her out of her comfort zone by arriving at nothing less than a heavy metal concert in which she spent some of the strangest moments of her entire life.

Despite the discomfort, sooner rather than later, Charo had to enter the environment and adapt. So, pretending that he was enjoying the moment, he began to shake his head, raise his hands, and move to the rhythm of the music in the midst of all the people. In short, a huge surprise on the part of the mayor, since no one thought that in his spare time he was so different from how he appeared in public.

Where to see “In the background there is room”?

“At the bottom there is room” It can be viewed on television, on América TV, from Monday to Friday. It is also possible to view it online through the website of America TVGO, digital platform that transmits simultaneously with TV. His official YouTube channel uploads the episodes in two parts after they air.