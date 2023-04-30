He Liverpool of Jurgen Klopp is under tremendous pressure. The number of emergencies that it has will most likely cause the team to fail when it has to hit the mark, but it is not an excuse for the high-level footballers who live there. It will be a very important game against him. Tottenham and quite complex, especially due to the first needs that both teams have to climb as high as possible in the position table of the premier leagueaiming for positions in European competitions, at least.
Next, we will review the starting eleven with which Liverpool could come out against Tottenham.
BY: Alisson – The Brazilian goalkeeper is the one in his team. There is no one else when it comes to important games.
RH: Arnold– Even though he is a player with few guarantees in defenses, the full-back has many offensive capabilities and works as another midfielder or attacker. He is important to Liverpool.
CB: Matip – He is Liverpool’s second centre-back accompanying ‘VVD’. With the intention of defending with solidity and corpulence, Matip will start.
CB: Van Dijk – Liverpool’s first central defender and one of the best defenders in the world. If he’s available, he’ll certainly be.
LI: Robertson – The Scotsman is one of the best in his position and is a fundamental part of his team. It is known that Klopp has all the confidence placed in him.
MC: Henderson – The English midfielder is one of the team’s veterans, but this does not mean that he cannot bring verticality and dynamism to the team.
MC: Fabinho – The Brazilian who has already packed his bags. He is a great player, great midfielder. If he’s available, he’ll most likely quit boot.
MC: Jones – Theoretically the most offensive player in the midfield line. There’s a chance he’ll start again.
EI: Jack – In the previous match he dressed as a hero with a couple of goals. Surely he will be there, even if he has a difficult time when the goajiro, Luis Diaz, is there.
DC: Gakpo – The Dutchman has shown that he has the capacity to have a positive impact on this team and Klopp knows it. Very surely the Uruguayan Núñez will start out.
ED: salah – He’s number one on his team. The Egyptian is the one who marks the time. If he is available, there is no doubt that he will be.
