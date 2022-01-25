Mexico.- This Tuesday, January 25, 2022, Channel 7 is preparing a very good programming, the Mexican open television network with national coverage, it will show very good programs, so that they can be enjoyed as a family (Central Mexico Time).
00:00 | direct resume
00:30 | direct resume
01:00 | innovate
01:30 | innovate
02:00 | innovate
02:30 | innovate
03:00 | innovate
03:30 | innovate
04:00 | adjustment bars
04:20 | PSTN
04:30 | renowned brands
04:58 | National anthem
05:00 | Bubu and the little owls
05:30 | True and the Rainbow Kingdom
06:00 | Sesame
06:30 | Pocoyo
07:00 | Molang
07:30 | gigantosaurus
08:00 | My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic
09:00 | Power Rangers: Beast Morphers
10:00 | Unikitty
11:00 | Pinky and the Brain
12:00 | animaniacs
13:00 | The Flintstones
14:00 | Hotel Transylvania: The Series
15:00 | Adventure Time
16:30 | The Good Doctor
17:30 | 9-1-1
18:30 | 9-1-1
19:30 | Ugly Betty
20:30 | Ugly Betty
21:30 | SWAT
22:30 | Till money do us part
23:28 | innovate
23:30 | innovate
23:45 | direct resume
