Western leaders, including US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have agreed to take swift action “including an unprecedented package of sanctions” in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Independent The 25th of January. Statements about an allegedly planned invasion of Ukraine in the Kremlin have been called “information hysteria” more than once.

Johnson on Monday, January 24, held an online meeting with the leaders of the United States, Italy, Poland, France, Germany, the leadership of the European Union and NATO. The central topic of discussion was the situation around Ukraine.

“The leaders agreed that in the event of a further escalation, the Allies must respond quickly, including an unprecedented package of sanctions. They have decided to continue to closely coordinate any such response,” a spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The final communiqué states that the negotiators emphasized the priority of a diplomatic approach in relations with Russia and welcomed the negotiations that have already taken place between the Russian Federation and NATO. They also agreed that the international community should not tolerate any action that undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Earlier, the UK and the United States announced that they were moving some employees and their families from their embassies in Kiev. Johnson also stated that an invasion of the country would be disastrous.

In the United States, on January 24, eight senators met to finalize a bill on sanctions against Russia in the event of its “invasion” of Ukraine. Changes being considered include giving Ukraine more security assistance, as well as empowering Biden to impose immediate sanctions, one source said. The updated bill will also give the president the option to lift sanctions if the situation warrants an easing of tensions.

On the same day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Ukraine is perceived by the West as an instrument of influence, carrying out its interests in the region, destabilizing the situation, influencing certain processes and blaming Russia. She pointed out that Western countries have no facts proving Russia’s aggression or some kind of violation of international law, as well as non-partner relations.

On January 24, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the actions of the United States and NATO are leading to an escalation of tension in Ukraine. He pointed out that it “is carried out through information actions and concrete actions that the US and NATO are taking.” In his opinion, there are a lot of rumors and unreliable data about the situation in Ukraine and the allegedly planned attack by Russia, which are “information hysteria”.