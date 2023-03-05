Mexico.- Supplemental representative of Morena before the General Council of the National Electoral Institute (INE) Euripides Floreswas overwhelmed on social networks after they revived a publication on Twitter where he described Lorenzo Cordova like a man of integrity.

The controversy broke out after during a session, Euripides Flores called the members of the INE, including its president, “electoral mafia” Lorenzo Cordova.

It was then that on Twitter they revived a publication by the representative of Morena where he recognized Lorenzo Cordova as a man fit to preside over the electoral body, after his appointment in 2014.

“As a citizen, I celebrate the appointment of @lorenzocordovav as president of the INE, a man of integrity and an exceptional lawyer,” Flores wrote.

The tweet was rescued and replicated by different characters, questioning the change of mind of the representative of Brunettewhich was faced by Lorenzo Cordova while participating in the session.

Euripides vs Cordova

During the extraordinary session of the General Council of the National Electoral Institute (INE) held this Friday, Euripides Floressubstitute representative of Morena before the General Council, described the current directors as “electoral mafia“.

“Because that is the underlying confusion and perhaps it is the biggest confusion that the electoral mafia has that is here at the INE and in some spaces of the Electoral Tribunal. They arrogantly believe that they are democracy, that they have given us the triumphs that the people have won, no gentlemen, democracy belongs to the people, democracy belongs to the people. It is time to locate yourself, councilors, electoral mafia, and it is time to comply with the law even if they do not like it, “said the morenista.

Given these qualifiers, Lorenzo Cordova I do not hesitate to interrupt the Morenista’s intervention.

“I am going to interrupt you, Mr. Representative, to invite you, I understand the mood of vulgarity that inspires your intervention. But, without a doubt, the same as yours, but I am going to ask you to conduct yourself with respect to the directors, you have just made an intervention offending the directors, and that, while I occupy this presidency, will not I will allow it. Please continue with your intervention,” Córdova replied.

We recommend you read:

‘Alito’ Moreno defends the INE, but evades resolution

Marcelo Ebrard boasts that he reached one million followers on TikTok

This tense moment was preceded by the approval of the appointment of Roberto Heycher Cardiel Soto as head of the office of the INE Executive Secretariat, replacing Edmundo Jacobo Molina, who was dismissed after the entry into force of the electoral reform promoted by President AMLO.