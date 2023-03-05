However, the exhaust for this Corvette is not intended to make more rumble noises…

The Chevrolet Corvette C8 is a ridiculous success. After years, no, decades of rumours, GM has finally opted for the new generation to place the engine behind the occupants. More than ever, the Corvette has become a ‘Ferrari for less’. Although prices are often inflated by dealers to such an extent that you still have to pay a huge amount of money for your ‘Vette at the moment.

So now things have changed for Chevrolet’s image booster. But some things have also stayed the same. In the near future there will be an electric ‘Vette. But for now, all models still have a chunky V8 under the hood. The slip-on has an atmospheric 6.2. That’s just another pushrod engine. No overhead camshafts and that kind of nonsense, but above all a lot of cc’s and a lot of real power. And an impressive sound.

That sound is the reason for a special DIY modification by Larry Lee. He did not want to accentuate the sound of the V8 with a blower pipe. Instead, he wanted to neutralize the cold start for the neighbors. Reportedly, a lesbian couple both named ‘Karin’ live next door to Lee. At the slightest unpleasant sound, a complaint will probably follow to the authorities. Either that or Larry is just very social and cleverly active on the socials.

The detachable mufflers he fabricated deprive the V8 of its wildest scream. You can still hear that there is a considerable power source, but the sound is real a piece ‘muted’. Larry says he can drive a little way away from the building and remove the mufflers. Which then raises the question of where he keeps those clumsy things. Before you know it, someone will be complaining about litter in the street again… Then buy?

