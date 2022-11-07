2022 2023 Champions League round of 16 draw live

EIGHTH CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW 2022-2023 – Today, Monday 7 November 2022, at 12 am in Nyon the draw for the round of 16 of the Uefa Champions League 2022-2023 will be staged in which 3 Italian teams will take part: Inter, Napoli and Milan. TPI will follow the event live. Follow it with us!

2022 2023 Champions League round of 16 draw: live bands

The sixteen teams qualified for the round of 16 are divided into two pots. The regulation is very simple. The eight teams that have won their respective groups are in the first pot and cannot compete against each other, so they can be drawn with the eight teams that finished in second place.

First band:

Bayern Munich (GER)

Benfica (POR)

Chelsea (ING)

Manchester City (ING)

NAPLES (ITA)

(ITA) Porto (POR)

Real Madrid (SPA)

Tottenham (ING)

Second band:

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

MILAN (ITA)

(ITA) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

INTER (ITA)

(ITA) Leipzig (GER)

Liverpool (ING)

Streaming and live TV

We have seen the draw for the round of 16 of the Uefa Champions League 2022 2023, but where to see the matches live on TV and live streaming? The Champions League will also be broadcast by Mediaset this season: 121 matches live, including the final. The challenges will be broadcast exclusively in the clear on Channel 5 (on Tuesday, the best match between the Italian teams), the others will go on the Mediaset Infinity platform. Sky will broadcast 121 matches out of 137, while the best Wednesday night matches will be broadcast on Amazon.