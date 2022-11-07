After having achieved the new record of Formula 1 seasonal victories, reaching 14, a number that no one has ever managed to touch in history, Max Verstappen still has two appointments to try to raise the bar further.

The Red Bull driver, the true ruler of the 2022 season, will try to hunt for the 15th seasonal success this weekend in Brazil, at Interlagos, where the format that includes the Saturday Sprint Race will also be back on stage.

A format that last year allowed Lewis Hamilton to achieve a real feat: disqualified at the end of qualifying, the Mercedes driver became the protagonist of two sensational comebacks, which between the Sprint Cup and the actual race had seen him climb on the top step of the podium on Sunday.

This year will be tougher for him, but in Brazil he has always been fast. Without forgetting that more than once we have witnessed crazy races, also conditioned by the weather, so for him it could be another opportunity to avoid ending the first season of his career without victories.

Also because Mercedes still cradles the crazy idea of ​​assaulting Ferrari’s second place in the Constructors’ World Championship, which at the moment precedes it by 40 points, but there is no appointment with the success from the Austrian Grand Prix last July.

Even in the box of the Cavallino, however, it is to be bet that Charles Leclerc will not want to give up so easily the possibility of being at least vice-world champion, given that the points that separate him from Sergio Perez are just 5. Always very heated then the fight for fourth place in the Constructors’ World Championship, with Alpine and McLaren divided by just 7 points.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Brazilian Grand Prix: the numbers of Interlagos



First Grand Prix disputed: 1973

Track length: 4.309 meters

Expected number of laps: 71

Total race distance: 305,879 kilometers

DRS areas: 2 (Sector 1 and 3)

Record lap: 1’10 “540 (Valtteri BottasMercedes 2018)

Last winner: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes W12, 2021)

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Brazilian GP: TV schedules and Motorsport.com (Italian times)

SKY Schedule (Live)

Friday 11th November



Free Practice 1: 16:30 – 17:30

Qualifications: 20:00 – 21:00

Saturday 12th November



Free Practice 2: 16:30 – 17:30

Sprint Race: 8:30 pm

Sunday 13th November



Race: 19:00

TV8 Schedule (Deferred)

Saturday 12th November



Qualifications: 7:45 pm

Sprint Race: 9.30 pm

Sunday 13th November



Race: 9.30 pm

Motorsport.com schedule (LIVE LIVE)

Friday 11th November



Free Practice 1: from 16:00

Qualifications: from 19:30

Saturday 12th November



Free Practice 2: from 16:00

Sprint Race: from 20:00

Sunday 13th November



Race: from 18:30