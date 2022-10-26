fBundesliga soccer club Bayer Leverkusen no longer has a chance of reaching the round of 16 in the Champions League. Due to FC Porto’s 4-0 (1-0) win at leaders FC Brugge, the Werkself can no longer reach second place in Group B before their duel at Atletico Madrid on the fifth day of the preliminary round. If Bayer loses to the Rojiblancos in the evening, third place and thus wintering in the Europa League is no longer possible.

FC Barcelona’s Champions League exit is also sealed, because Inter Milan in Group C won 4-0 (2-0) against bottom-placed Viktoria Pilsen without a point. The Italian championship second follows Bayern Munich early into the round of 16.

The duel between Barca and the German record champions at 9 p.m. is therefore only of symbolic value, Julian Nagelsmann’s team can at least win the group with a win at the Camp Nou before the final home game against Inter.

Mehdi Taremi (33′, 70′), Evanilson (57′) and Stephen Eustaquio (60′) scored for the visitors in Brugge. The Belgians, already safe in the round of 16 and visiting the Leverkusen Arena next Tuesday, failed twice from the penalty spot. First, Diego Costa made a save against Hans Vanaken, but the referee allowed the penalty to be repeated. Noa Lang failed at Diego Costa (54th).







The former Bundesliga professionals Henrich Mchitarjan (35th) and Edin Dzeko (42nd, 66th) as well as the Belgian Romelu Lukaku (87th) on his comeback after a two-month injury break were successful for Inter.