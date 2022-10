How did you feel about this matter?

New British prime minister followed the line of Boris Johnson, who imposed a moratorium on hydrocarbon extraction projects by hydraulic fracturing | Photo: EFE/EPA/Reproduction

The new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, announced this Wednesday (26) that he will once again ban the extraction of hydrocarbons by fracking (fracking), a veto that his predecessor at the head of the government, Liz Truss, had suspended.

In his first session of government control in Parliament as prime minister, Sunak assured that he will keep in this context the promises of the electoral program with which his party colleague Boris Johnson won the last general elections in 2019, advocating a moratorium on all projects. from fracking.

A Downing Street spokesman later confirmed that the prime minister will reintroduce the moratorium.

Truss, who resigned as head of government last week, had lifted the veto in a bid to reduce Britain’s dependence on foreign energy, but said drilling would only begin in areas where local residents agreed.

The vote on Truss’ energy plans was one of the latest triggers for his government’s downfall.

The night before the resignation, a revolt by dozens of Tory deputies who did not want the return of fracking caused chaos in the House of Commons, where some deputies accused the Conservatives responsible for the parliamentary measure of “harassment”.