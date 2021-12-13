Inter-Ajax and Sporting Lisbon-Juventus in the round of 16 of the Champions League

L’Inter will face theAjax in the round of 16 of the Champions League (first at San Siro and return to the Netherlands). There Juventus will address it Sporting Lisbon (went to Portugal) in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Champions League, round of 16 draws

The other matches: Atletico Madrid-Bayern Munich, Villarreal-Manchester City, Benfica-Real Madrid, Salzburg-Liverpool, Chelsea-Lille, Psg-Manchester United.

The first legs will be played on 15, 16, 22 and 23 February. The second leg matches will be played on 8, 9, 15 and 16 March.