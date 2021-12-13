Home page world

The investigators became aware of the 31-year-old in September © Sophia Kembowski / dpa

The police found 400 fake vaccination cards and thousands of batch stickers for corona vaccines on a man in Nuremberg.

Nuremberg – 400 fake ones Vaccination cards and the police found thousands of batch labels for corona vaccines on a man in Nuremberg. At least 34 customers of the 31-year-old are said to have tried in pharmacies in the region to get a digital vaccination certificate with forged passports, as the Nuremberg-Fürth public prosecutor announced on Monday. The man is now in custody on suspicion of “commercial preparation for the production of incorrect vaccination certificates”.

Investigators had already searched the 31-year-old’s apartment in September and discovered several thousand batch stickers in addition to blank vaccination cards and stamps from medical practices. In December, the police again found counterfeit paraphernalia on the man. The alleged customers are also being investigated. (dpa)