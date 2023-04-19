Real Madrid have their sights firmly set on defending their Champions League title after another impressive win. The Spanish football champions won 2-0 (0-0) with Toni Kroos in the starting XI in the second leg of the quarter-finals at Chelsea. Rodrygo (58′, 80′) scored the goals. The Royals also won the first leg 2-0. Opponents in the semifinals are English champions Manchester City or German record champions Bayern Munich (first leg 3-0).

AC Milan, meanwhile, is back in the semi-finals of the premier class for the first time in 16 years. Champion Milan was enough in the second leg of the Italian duel against the sovereign Serie A leaders SSC Naples away 1: 1 (1: 0) and can therefore hope for a city duel in the semifinals. Inter Milan expect Benfica Lisbon with a 2-0 lead on Wednesday (both quarter-finals at 9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and on DAZN).

Olivier Giroud (43′) scored for Milan after failing with a penalty kick on SSC goalkeeper Alex Meret (22′). AC goalkeeper Mike Maignan also saved a penalty from Chwitscha Kwarazchelia (82′). Top striker Victor Osimhen (90+3) equalized late. Milan won the first leg (1-0).

Rüdiger at Real initially on the bench

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti trusted the successful starting formation from the first comparison, Antonio Rüdiger initially had to sit on the bench again. At Chelsea with new coach Frank Lampard, Kai Havertz moved into the starting XI.

The Londoners started powerfully at Stamford Bridge and had the first shot through N’Golo Kante (11th). The favorites had most of the action in the first half under control, but did not do more than necessary. Real became dangerous for the first time with a shot by Rodrygo on the outside post (20th), Luka Modric failed to keeper Kepa (32nd). In added time, Belgium international goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois saved Madrid from going behind with a powerful save against Marc Cucurella (45+1).



Dejected: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard

:



Image: AFP



Rüdiger came on in the second half – and Real remained a bit careless in some situations. Kante (52nd) and Havertz (57th) did not capitalize on it. Madrid were more efficient and took the lead after a counterattack by Rodrygo. The 22-year-old Brazilian also took care of the final score. A good quarter of an hour before the final whistle, numerous disappointed Chelsea supporters left the stadium in London.







After the final whistle, Kroos announced that he was very likely to stay with Real Madrid for another year. “Everything is on the right track,” said the 2014 world champion on Prime Video. The official confirmation could be a long time coming. “I respect what the club wants and communicates what when and where. There’s a great deal of trust there,” said Kroos. The 33-year-old switched from German record champions Bayern Munich to the Royals in 2014. The midfield strategist won four of his five Champions League titles with Real.



All the efforts of Victor Osimhen (middle) and SSC Napoli were in vain: Milan are in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

:



Image: AFP



Osimhen, who missed the first leg with an adductor problem, returned to the starting XI at Napoli. Spurred on by the presence of the Nigerian, the SSC started very powerfully, only the compelling scoring chances were missing. After a good 20 minutes, however, Milan received a penalty, after Napoli defender Mario Rui put Rafael Leao in the penalty area. But Giroud failed with his weak attempt.

Shortly before the break, the 2018 French world champion did better. Leao started a great solo in his own half, arrived in the opponent’s penalty area and the Portuguese only had to cross to Giroud.

In the second round, SSC wing star Kwarazchelia narrowly missed after a few seconds from an acute angle (46th). Napoli, who had defeated Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt in the round of 16, continued to push for an equaliser, but Kwarazchelia also failed from the point. Osimhen’s gate didn’t help anymore.