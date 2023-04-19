Football | AC Milan and Real Madrid continue in the Champions League

AC Milan knocked out Napoli and Real Madrid Chelsea.

AC Milan advanced from the quarterfinals of the Champions League by defeating Napoli. The opening part had ended with a 1–0 victory for Milan, and thanks to a 1–1 draw, Milan advanced to the next round.

Real Madrid, who won the opening match 2-0 at home, also won 2-0 in London and sent Chelsea singing from the Champions League.

in Naples The Stadio Diego Armando Maradona fell silent at the end of the opening period when Milan’s French forward Oliver Giroud shot the visitors to a 1–0 lead. Giroud was the most visible figure in the first quarter, as he had previously failed in the penalty kick.

After Rankkar, Giroud had another top spot, but it didn’t pay off either. The third time he said the truth. Rafael Leão received the ball in Milan’s defensive zone and sailed solo past four Neapolitan players. After entering the penalty area, Leão passed in front of the goal, where Giroud had an easy job of putting the ball in the bag.

In the second half, Napoli controlled the game to their heart’s content, but the finishing was lacklustre.

Finally, the team got their chance when Milan’s Central Defender Fikayo Tomori made a hand foul about ten minutes before the end and the referee of the match showed a penalty shot. The goalkeeper became Milan’s hero Mike Maignanwho rejected Khvitsha Kvaratskhelia corporate.

of Naples Victor Osimhen equalized the match after three minutes of extra time had been played, but Napoli could no longer get any closer to the next place.

Evening in the second match, Real Madrid went to London to secure their 2–0 lead. In the opening half, Chelsea was closer to the lead when Marc Cucurella was able to shoot freely from the front corner. Madrid’s goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was awake and performed a parade rescue. At Stamford Bridge, it was 0-0 at the break.

In the second half, Real sealed their promotion place when Rodrygo scintillated from close range, the Madrid team took a 1–0 lead. The same man was on the case ten minutes before the actual game time ended.

Real Madrid rumbled on and Chelsea, who had recently changed their manager, came to an end in the Champions League.

Real Madrid and AC Milan’s semi-final opponents will be known after Wednesday night’s quarter-final matches.