millionaires won the Apertura-2023 Colombian soccer tournament this Saturday by beating National Athletic on penalties 3-2, after drawing 1-1 on aggregate in the final.

The experienced purslane attacker Jefferson Duque opened the scoring at minute 31, after a withering counterattack.

And at minute 70, when the nerves began to take over the stands of the El Campín stadium, in Bogotá, the albiazul youth squad Andres Llinas converted the tie, forcing penalties.

In the definition by penalties, the goalkeeper of Milonarios, Alvaro Monterostopped the shots from Jarlan Barrera and Cristian Zapata to give the team from the capital the title.

Millionaires Colombian soccer champion in the BetPlay league. Photo: César Melgarejo / El Tiempo @cesarmelgarejia

Nacional continues to be the most winning in the country. It features 17 stars who have won for years: 1954, 1973, 1976, 1981, 1991, 1994, 1999, 2005-l, 2007-1, 2011-1, 2013-1, 2013-ll, 2014-1, 2015- ll.

Formation of Atlético Nacional in 1981, when it was champion. Hernán Darío Herrera is the last one in the bottom row.

Followed by Millionaires with 16 titles: 2,949, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1959, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1972, 1978, 1987, 1988, 2012-ll, 2017-11 and 2023-l.

America has 15 stars: 1979, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1990, 1992, 1996-1997, 2000, 2001, 2002-l, 2008-ll, 2019-ll and 2020.

America, champion 2020. Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Cali has 10: 1965, 1967, 1969, 1970, 1974, 1995-1996, 1998, 2005-ll, 2015-1 and 2021-ll.

Sports Cali from 1970.

Junior reaches 9: 1977, 1980, 1997, 1995, 2004-ll, 2010-l, 2011-ll, 2018-ll and 2019-l.

Junior is the champion of Liga II-2018.

Santa Fe 9: 1948, 1958, 1960, 1966, 1971, 1975, 2012.l, 2014-ll, 2016-ll.

