The situation in Russia after the halt of Prigozhin’s militia thanks to a mediation by Belarusian president Lukashenko

After rebelling, the Wagner Brigade halted his advance 200 kilometers from Moscow. “We go back so as not to shed blood,” he explained Yevgeny Prigozhinthe leader of the Wagner mercenary group.

The retreat of the Wagner brigade — The announcement had come from Alexander Lukashenko, who had explained that he had negotiated with the same Yevgeny Prigozhin "the stop to the movements" of Wagner's troops heading for Moscow. "Negotiations" between Belarusian President Lukashenko and the head of the Wagner mercenaries Yevgeny Prigozhin "continued throughout the day. As a result, they came to an agreement on the inadmissibility of unleashing a bloody massacre on the territory of Russia. Prigozhin agreed the proposal of the President of Belarus to stop the movement of armed people of the Wagner company on the territory of Russia and to take further steps to de-escalate tensions. At the moment, it is on the table aabsolutely advantageous option and acceptable solution to the situation, with guarantees of safety for the Wagner fighters" the press service of the Belarusian president reported.

Putin: priority is military operation in Ukraine — Vladimir Putin, during a television interview, stated that his priority is attention to the special military operation in Ukraine. “This is how I start my day and this is how I end it,” explained the Russian president in an interview with Russia 1registered on 21 June and referred to today by the tax.

what happened in russia — In the night between Friday 23rd and Saturday 24th June, Wagner, the paramilitary group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, created a military uprising. The troops of the Wagner brigade at first have occupied the city of Rostov, the headquarters of the Russian forces, urging the Russian population to join the military for the good of the country. On Saturday the rioting mercenary troops left Rostov moving in the direction of Moscow. The Russian capital prepared for the attack of the mercenary group by implementing the so-called "Fortress Floor", with the emergency gathering of police personnel and the control of the most sensitive structures of the Ministry of the Interior, the FSB and the Penitentiary Service. Finally, on Saturday evening, the office of Belarusian President Alexandr Lukashenko announced the achievement agreement to stop the advance of the Wagner brigade.

What happens to Prigozhin now — According to the agreements reached, Prigozhin should go to Belarus, but some analysts believe that it is there that Wagner’s leader could be assassinated. Meanwhile in St. Petersburg, near the Hotel Trezzini where there should be an office of Prigozhin, it has been found a van full of boxes containing cash, gold bars and fake passports with the photo of Prigozhin himself. It seems that he justified everything by saying that money and gold were used to pay his soldiers who, as is known, are mercenaries.

Putin and the US knew it — As reported by the Washington Post, Vladimir Putin would have been informed at least 24 hours earlier of Wagner’s attempted rebellion. US intelligence sources are cited. So even the USA knew about a day in advance what was going to happen.

The hypothesis of the staging — The hypothesis of the staging also makes its way. Indeed the businessman Ilya Ponomareva former Duma deputy who has lived in exile in Ukraine since 2016 and who is also one of the founders of the Legion for Freedom of Russia, claims that it was actually all a staging and not an attempted coup. Why Putin and Prigozhin agreed. TO Republic. Indeed, Ponomarev said: "Putin needed to create a threat to clean up some Russian elites become too opposition-oriented, because they have become convinced that the situation in Ukraine is not going according to plan and that he is failing. The other purpose was give a signal to the West, already predisposed to fear that Putin's successor could be worse than Putin". In particular, according to Ponomarev, Minister Shoigu and Commander-in-Chief Gerasimov will be removed. Moreover, thanks to this operation, Putin allegedly unmasked some of his men such as certain members of parliament and a deputy prime minister who fled abroad, some businessmen who left on their private jets and officers who refused to fight against the Wagner Brigade.