The final budget for the 2023 financial year of the Chamber of Deputies, approved today unanimously by the Bureau, closes with a positive balance between income and expenditure of 49.7 million euros. This was announced by the Chamber.

In today’s session, the budget forecast for 2024 and for the three-year period 2024-2026 was also approved, which reduces operating expenses by over 10 million euros. If in 2023 it was 526.7 million euros, in 2024 it fell to 516.3 million euros. The budget forecast also shows a further reduction in operating expenses, in 2026, of approximately 1 million euros compared to 2024, as a result of which costs settle at 515.5 million euros. Expenditure for the purchase of goods and services also decreases, in approximately ten years, by 43.8 million euros and, in percentage terms, by 33.2 percent.

As for revenues, for the current year and the following two, the amount of the allocation to be paid by the State budget of 943.16 million euros is confirmed unchanged. This amount has remained unchanged since 2013, when it was reduced by approximately 50 million euros compared to the previous year.

(Adnkronos) – The Bureau, on the proposal of the College of Quaestors, in continuity with what was decided in previous years, has also extended the spending containment measures for deputies, with reference to the parliamentary allowance and reimbursements, until the entire year of 2026.

Therefore, also this year the parliamentary allowance will not be adequate to the treatment of magistrates with the function of president of the Section of the Court of Cassation. Without the extension of these measures, the expenditure for 2026 would have recorded an increase of 29.4 million euros.

As for social security expenditure, it is emphasized that it is an incompressible item, since it concerns the so-called acquired rights, that is, not affected by any legislative changes. The increase that is recorded in this item is approximately 20 million euros (+4.5 percent), lower than the increase in pension expenditure in the country, which is forecast by 5.3 percent according to the Economic and Financial Document.