Ciudad Juárez—Municipal Police officers arrested Luis Ángel CE for his alleged responsibility in the commission of the crime of attempted robbery of a passerby with violence, according to information provided by Adrián Sánchez, spokesperson for the corporation.

The intervention occurred when officers patrolling the intersection of Valle de Juárez and Valle streets, in the Reganto Residencial subdivision, were intercepted by a man who caught their attention by making signs to them.

Upon answering the call, the alleged victim identified an individual traveling aboard a white Mercedes Benz vehicle, 2018 model, as the person responsible for threatening to kill him with what appeared to be a firearm in an attempt to rob him of his wallet, which is why they proceeded to catch up with the aforementioned vehicle.

After carrying out a preventive inspection, a long black weapon was located in the back seat of the vehicle, which turned out to be a toy. Therefore, when the victim fully identified him as the person responsible, said subject was placed under arrest.

After reading his rights, Luis Ángel CE, aged 32, was brought before the corresponding authority to determine his alleged responsibility in the commission of the aforementioned crime.