Testing in extreme conditions for the Mini Aceman prototypes has ended. The British brand's crossover which will have a fully electric powertrain will hit the road no earlier than 2025 and as part of the development process has undergone an intense program to test its capabilities at different latitudes.

The tests for Mini Aceman

In addition to classic features such as driving dynamics and ride comfort, the test team is focusing on the most demanding aspects of an electric vehicle. For this purpose, the air conditioning, battery charging and cooling, drive and control devices are intensively tested up to 50° C in dusty desert sand. With a length of 4,075 mm, a width of 1,754 mm and a height of 1,495 mm, the MINI Aceman sits between the Mini Cooper and the Mini Countryman. The third autonomous model in the new all-electric MINI family features four doors and a large tailgate. Its interior can accommodate five passengers.

Style

The new MINI Aceman will only be available in a fully electric version with a 54.2 kWh battery. The design of the new model is in line with the fundamental principles of the brand: large interior space with the smallest possible external dimensions, agile driving characteristics and efficiency. At the base of the model, the functional two-volume design with short overhangs. This way you get maximum space for five passengers and luggage on a minimal floor. On the occasion of the photos of the prototypes in the desert, no images of the interior of the Mini Aceman were released which in any case should reflect the innovations seen on the latest models, such as the large circular OLED monitor in the center of the dashboard.