The 2024 Challenge LIVE continues with chapter 106 TODAY, September 13, starting at 8:00 pm via Caracol TV. Colombia’s most popular reality show is nearing its season finale and elimination threatens several of the most popular challengers. Four participants are currently wearing the vest and will fight to survive while the teams of ‘Pibe’ Valderrama and ‘Tino’ Asprilla face off in increasingly tough challenges.

On this occasion, Team Pibe won the Sentence and Services competition, once again demonstrating their skill and determination. In addition, Alejo and Luisa were chosen to wear the sentencing vest, adding even more excitement to the competition.

Challenge 2024 LIVE: Who were the last to be eliminated? The most recent Death Challenge ended with the elimination of Karen and Olímpico, which left Team Pibe with two fewer members. Challenge 2024 LIVE: how to watch chapter 106 ONLINE? All episodes of Desafío 2024 can be streamed online via Caracol Play, the Caracol TV streaming platform. Challenge 2024 LIVE: Relive the tense discussion between Karoline and Jerry After the Sentence and Service Challenge, Karoline and Jerry had a heated exchange of words over the performance of both on the circuit. Video: Caracol TV How do I vote for my 20 Year Challenge favorites? Caracol TV has opened voting for the public to choose their favorite contestant for the 2024 Challenge. These are the steps to follow: – Go to votar.caracoltv.com

– Log in with your username or password, or register with your basic data

– Select your favorite challenger. Voting is open only to residents of Colombia and the deadline is this Tuesday, September 17 at 11:00 p.m. Challenge 2024: Who are the drivers? The hosts of Desafío 2024 are Andrea Serna and Daniella Álvarez. The first is a Colombian presenter and model known for her career in television, the second is a former Miss Colombia. How to watch the Challenge online? The Challenge can be seen through the Caracol Play platform. Challenge LIVE: schedule to watch today's episode in South America – Colombia, Peru, Ecuador: 8.00 pm – Bolivia, Paraguay, Venezuela: 9.00 pm – Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Chile: 10.00 pm What is today's chapter in the 2024 Challenge? Today they will air chapter 106 of Challenge 2024.

Challenge 2024: where to watch TODAY’s episode, September 13, for FREE?

To enjoy the 2024 Challenge in Colombia, you have two alternatives available: