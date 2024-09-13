Tiger Woods confirmed that he underwent back surgery in order to relieve muscle spasms, which worried him in 2024 and the 15-time winner Grand Slams.

Woods said in a statement that he hoped to resume “normal life activities, including golf.”

“Woods, 48, has not played since missing the cut at the Open Championship in July but played a limited schedule in 2024 while still dealing with injuries suffered in a car accident in 2021, he withdrew from the Genesis Invitational, He finished last among those who made the cut at the Masters and missed the cut at the PGA Championship, the US Open and the British Open”the AFP agency said.

“The surgery went smoothly, and I am hopeful that this will help relieve the spasms.” and the back pain he was experiencing for most of the 2024 season,” the golfer said on his social media.

“I’m looking forward to tackling this rehabilitation and prepare to return to normal life activities, including golf,” he added.

AFP noted that “Woods, who won the last of his 15 Grand Slams at the 2019 Masters, said he underwent “microdecompression surgery of the lumbar spine for a pinched nerve in the lower back.”

