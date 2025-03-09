Real Madrid and Atlético squeeze their options in the league in matches in which both Carlo Ancelotti and Diego Pablo Simeone must weigh very well whether or not they introduce rotations with a view to taking breaks to the great battle of Wednesday, when one of the two will be out of the Champions League after the Metropolitan derby.

A priori, the white team has it easier because it plays in the Bernabéu against Rayo Vallecano without qualifying troubles, but looks at Europe, (seventh and two points of Betis). However, lightning is a team that lately has not been good for Real Madrid. He scored four of his last five clashes. In the match of the first round, those of Ancelotti did not pass the draw in Vallecas (3-3). In addition, in the last season, the strip team has already taken a goalless draw of his visit to the White Coliseum.

Statistics

Lightning only won once at Bernabéu

Nor should we forget that lightning has only won once in the Bernabéu. It was a 1-2 in 1996 and that defeat cost Jorge Valdano.

For the Ancelotti party, Rüdiger has the decline, affected by a flu, so the defense axis will be for Asencio and Alaba. The best news for the whites is the return of Jude Bellingham after his three sanction games (two in the league and one in Champions). The concern in the club is the state of Mbappé, which after the extraction of a tooth has not been the same and went very unnoticed in the derby of the round of the Champions League. Another doubt is if Ancelotti will rotate with Valverde, as well as with the three above so Endrick could have some opportunity.

Iñigo Perez, the Rayo coach, said yesterday that his team goes to Bernabéu without any complex: “There will be days that one looks more handsome, uglier, that you view yourself in one way or another, but our identity cannot be changed. We will go to Bernabéu trying to make our people recognize us. We arrive in optimal conditions, ”he said despite the fact that he cannot against players like NTAKA or MUMIM.

The Atlético

He won the Getafe 5-0 in the Cup

For its part, Atlético visits the Coliseum to face a Getafe who is always one of the teams that lets you play least. In favor of the mattresses it is his last confrontation, where he endorsed the Azulones a 5-0 in the Cup.

Apart from the derby on Wednesday Simeone has to be attentive to the next match in the League is against Barcelona in the Metropolitan and that Julián Álvarez is on a suspension card. The Argentine coach said yesterday that that does not condition anything: “I am sincere, that matters to me zero. The only thing that matters to me is this Sunday’s game. ” There are two other team players in the same situation: Pablo Barrios and José María Giménez.

The mattresses have a more balanced minutes distribution on the squad than Madrid. Before Getafe, Simeone announced that Koke is again to play. Vallecano suffered a muscle injury on February 15 against Celta and since then four games have been lost.