Gerrit van de Kamp, the chairman of the police union ACP, has resigned after several reports of transgressive behaviour. The police union will let you know this evening.











These are a few reports that have come in in recent weeks, according to the union, which has asked an external research agency to investigate the matter further. In the meantime, the board has asked Van de Kamp to resign from his duties, ‘in order to provide the space for the investigation to be carried out and to allow both parties to be heard’.

A spokesperson for the union could not say what exactly the reports are and how many reports have been received. The union says it does not want to make any substantive statements while the investigation is ongoing.

Van de Kamp has been chairman of the ACP since 2004. In this position, he is, among other things, active as a spokesperson for the ACP and he consults with the government about the police collective labor agreement. The union was founded in 1981 and is the largest police union in the Netherlands, with approximately 24,000 members, according to the website.

In addition to chairing ACP, Van de Kamp is, among other things, chairman of the Coalition for Security (CvV), a member of the Social and Economic Council (SER), chairman of the European Police Union (EPU) and vice-chairman of the Trade Union Federation for Professionals ( VCP).