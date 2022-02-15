Guasave, Sinaloa.- The teacher found seven dead dolphins on the coast of Bellavista beachin Guasave, this morning, after an intense search that was prompted by the report of fishermen and Civil Protection volunteers.

Pedro Luis León Rubio, in charge of the office of the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection, declared that after receiving the report today, he began with the tour of the beach, in coordination with the Network of Attention of Stranding of Marine Mammals in the state, and the search was carried out, which confirmed what was exposed by the men of the sea.

They traveled 17 kilometers one way from Bellavista, Boca del Río to the El Perihuete field, where they found the seven lifeless dolphins, six males and one female, of which two are adults and the rest young, already in a state of severe decomposition. , because they had already been dead for more than a week.

Read more: The passage grows 55% with the return to classes in universities in Guasave

Necropsies were not possible as indicated by experts in marine mammals and the causes of death are unknown, since they did not show signs of injuries or damage by fishing nets.

Based on the inquiries It was ruled out that death was caused by a toxic spill or entanglement.

It was specified that at least 20 whale strandings are recorded in the year in Sinaloa and it is more common in the winter season.

He explained that initially the protocol indicates to carry out a necropsy and extract organs to determine the causes of death, in case they are not in an advanced state of decomposition, but since this is not the case, they are buried, as happened in this occasion, since doing tests in this state can give erroneous results and false positives.

The mammals were buried on the beach, as it is a sign to follow as they are possible vectors and avoid having a focus of infection.

The stranding of marine species, such as the whale that fishermen found on Macapule Island on February 6, and the report of at least four dead dolphins in the sea off Boca del Río, are considered common strandings on these dates.

“Every year they appear, and it is more than anything in winter, as it is a season where the whales visit the Sinaloa area,” he declared.

Read more: Unstoppable accident statistics this year in Guasave

The aforementioned network has been operating since 2015 and is made up of environmental authorities from the three levels of government, Civil Protection, Municipal Police, educational and research institutions, as well as volunteers.