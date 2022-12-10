The world of cosplay draws inspiration from multiple directions, but for sure manga and anime remain one of the prime sources. For example, in this period it is depopulating Chainsaw Man and its characters. Now, yazbunnyy he offers us his own cosplay of Power in nurse version!

yazbunnyy offers us a very simple cosplay, with a not particularly elaborate nurse costume. An added touch is given by the blood on the side of the mouth. In a second image, yazbunnyy shows us an artwork dedicated to Power that inspired her.

Tell us what you think of the Power cosplay made by yazbunnyy? Has the Chainsaw Man character been accurately recreated, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?