MEXICO CITY Dec-13-2022.- The CFE awarded, without any bidding, a million tons of coal to the company Sierra Mining and Transportation.

In an express process, the state company published the call on Monday, December 5, whose ruling was contemplated for the 7th; however, she deferred to friday december 9. On December 7, only the technical and economic offers were presented.

We recommend you read:

The award amount for each contract was 492 million 500 thousand pesos, a total of 985 million.

It is a process organized by the subsidiary Generation V for the Central de Carbón ll and José López Portillo, located in the state of Coahuila, and each plant will be allocated 500 thousand tons of coal.

We recommend you read:

The volume of coal that will be purchased at that signature equals 31.4 percent of everything that the company directed by Manuel Bartlett awarded to 52 mining companies last Julywhen he acquired 3 million 180 thousand tons for 3 thousand 845 million pesos.

The term of the contract, according to what was published, will occur on September 30 of the following year.

“Compliance with the official delivery program assigned by each supplier will be four-monthly from the formalization of the contract, which must be fulfilled by the delivery of the entire volume of coal for the period evaluated, except for the first delivery period of a month”, establish the specifications.

For the coal plant llWill be delivered 30 thousand tons in the remainder of the year and 470 thousand tons for the next one, the same for the José López Portillo plant.

The legal representative of the company La Sierra Mining and Transport appearing in the minutes of the CFE microsite is David Rangel Morales, who is presumed to be related to the mayoress of the municipality of Múzquiz, Coahuila, Tania Vanessa Flores Guerra and her brother Antonio Flores.

This last character has been involved in scandals for participating in direct awards for the supply of coal to the Federal electricity commission.

Antonio Flores is one of the producers that will deliver coal to the José López Portillo plant, for an amount of 55 million 617 thousand 798 pesos and 46 thousand 58 tons.

It should be noted that in July of this year, when the Commission made the signing of 52 direct award contracts for the purchase of coal for the period 2022-2024, already considered, supposedly, the supply for both plants in Coahuilathat is, for Carbon ll and José López Portillo.